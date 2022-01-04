VDOT continues Interstate 95 cleanup

VDOT remains in emergency operations and is focused on clearing ice and snow from major routes in the Fredericksburg area, including Interstate 95.

Interstate 95 Update

Crews have made substantial progress since Tuesday morning directing travelers stopped on I-95 to the nearest possible interchange, allowing them to use alternate routes to access their destination.

To expedite clearance of the interstate, I-95 remains closed on:

I-95 northbound from Exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County through Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base) at the Stafford/Prince William line

from Exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County through Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base) at the Stafford/Prince William line I-95 southbound from Exit 152 (Dumfries) in Prince William County through Exit 136 (Route 17) in Stafford

Currently, crews are actively clearing traffic on I-95 northbound from exit 104 through exit 118 at multiple interchanges, and have cleared traffic from exit 118 (Thornburg) to exit 126 (Spotsylvania).

On I-95 southbound, crews have cleared most traffic on I-95 southbound from exit 150 to exit 133, and crews are removing the final disabled vehicles and tree debris in this segment.

As sections clear, I-95 is clearing ice and snow. Once the entire interstate is clear of vehicles, multiple plow trucks and motorgraders will make a sweep of the entire northbound and segment sections to ensure lanes are safe for travel before reopening.

When Interstate 95 has reopened for travel, VDOT will update 511Virginia, issue a news release, post to social media channels and VDOT’s website.

Primary and Secondary Roads

Currently, there are more than 80 state-maintained roads closed for either downed trees or utility lines.

Today, snow removal efforts focused on improving conditions on primary routes and high-volume secondary routes. These routes carry heavy traffic or connect with critical public safety and emergency services.

The majority of the secondary routes and subdivision streets remain in severe condition, meaning snow-covered with little to no bare visible pavement showing.

Currently, there are more than 80 roads closed with either downed trees or utility lines across the Fredericksburg District.

Nearly 14 inches of snow fell in several areas of the Fredericksburg region Monday morning. Wet, heavy snow has lined tree branches, and crews continue to work to clear numerous downed trees from roads, and are working in partnership with utility providers as they clear downed lines from roadways.

VDOT will remain in emergency operations 24 hours a day until all state-maintained roads are safe for travel.

Due to a major power outage, traffic cameras on 511Virginia.org are out of service.

Many of the traffic signals in the Fredericksburg area are also completely dark or flashing with the loss of power in many areas.

What You Need To Know

Avoid non-essential travel this evening and early Wednesday, road conditions will remain hazardous overnight

Online snow plow tracker map at org. All VDOT-owned and contracted plows are equipped with Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL), allowing them to be monitored on the snowplow tracker.

Report downed trees, tree debris, or other roadway hazards to VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.The Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to take reports and answer questions.

Follow proper procedurewhen a traffic signal is out

If you come across a downed power line, do not try to move it. Contact your local authorities.

Additional VDOT Information Sources

Find VDOT Fredericksburg District news releases online on VDOT’s website, www.VirginiaDOT.org, under “Newsroom.”

Follow VDOT on Twitter @VaDOT and @VaDOTFRED

Connect with us on Facebook on our VDOT page, and VDOT Fredericksburg District group page.

511Virginia

Call 511, visit www.511Virginia.org, or use VDOT’s 511Virginia free mobile app to find real-time road conditions in any area of the state.

