VDOT completing storm preparations in advance of Tropical Storm Ian’s arrival

The Virginia Department of Transportation is completing preparations for the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian today.

VDOT encourages residents to finish their own storm preparations as soon as possible as the storm’s effects are forecast to begin this afternoon.

For the past several days, VDOT crews have been surveying areas to clear any drainage structures that could be clogged by debris, preparing equipment and ensuring that specialty contractors, such as debris removal crews, will be available over the weekend.

During the storm, they will coordinate their activities with local first responders and utility crews to remove fallen trees and other hazards, according to a news release from VDOT Culpeper.

Heavy rain and high winds are forecast for inland Virginia with the storm extending through the weekend.

VDOT strongly encourages residents to stay weather aware during the storm and make any travel plans with consideration for the weather conditions along their route.

Residents in the vicinity of small streams and those traveling through low-lying areas should be aware that those streams can rise rapidly, overflowing their banks and covering roads. Never attempt to drive on a flooded road – two feet of flowing water can carry away most vehicles, and the road may be washed out.

After completing storm preparations, VDOT crews will remain on-call through the weekend to respond to any reports of storm damage.

Contact VDOT for any roadway hazards at (800) 367-7623 or https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.

During the storm, for the latest information about road closures, check 511Virginia.org.