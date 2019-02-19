VDOT: Be prepared for range of winter weather

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

VDOT is urging motorists to prepare for winter weather that will affect the Commonwealth beginning Tuesday evening and lasting throughout the day on Wednesday. Forecasts vary by location, but include a range of rain, sleet, snow and ice. Motorists are urged to plan travel around the storm, not during the storm.

Crews are pretreating roads where conditions allow. Because forecasts indicate the possibility of significant amounts of sleet, freezing rain and ice in many areas, VDOT is coordinating with tree removal crews and utility companies in case of issues with downed trees and power outages.

Once snow and ice fall, roads will be slick and driving conditions may be hazardous. When the storm arrives, crews will work around the clock to clear roads.

Remember

Motorists are never advised to drive during a storm – it is not safe and hinders snow plowing operations.

Give crews time to plow roads.

Crews focus efforts on roads that carry the most traffic. During a storm, interstates and primary roads are cleared first, then major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, and then other secondary roads and subdivision streets.

Go to www.511virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling.

If you must travel on snowy roads

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you.

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement.

Do not pass snow plows.

To report a weather-related issue on roads go to https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/ or call 1-800-FOR-ROADS.

For more information on winter weather travel, go to http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Resources

The latest road conditions are available at www.511virginia.org, through the free mobile app or by phone.

To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA. For general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.

VDOT’s Facebook page will be updated throughout the storm.

Related Content

Shop Google