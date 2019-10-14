VCU’s Marcus Evans named to Cousy Watch List

VCU redshirt senior guard Marcus Evans (Chesapeake, Va.) was one of 20 players named to the watch list for the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday.

Named after Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the award has recognized the top point guards in Division I men’s college basketball annually since 2004. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determine the watch list each year.

By mid-February, the watch list will be narrowed down to just 10 and in March, five finalists will be presented to the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Fan voting will help determine who moves on in each of the three rounds with the winner of the 2020 Bob Cousy Award being honored at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, April 10.

A native of Chesapeake, Va., Evans was nothing short of spectacular during his debut season with the Rams in 2018-19. He was named First Team All-Atlantic 10 Conference after averaging 13.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game across 33 contests. He also excelled in the classroom, earning a spot on the A-10 All-Academic Team.

Evans becomes the first VCU player to make the prestigious list since Eric Maynor was named a finalist for the award during the 2008-09 season. Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Ja Morant (2019), Kemba Walker (2011), Ty Lawson (2009) and Jameer Nelson (2004) to name a few.

