VCU’s Bones Hyland goes in first round of NBA Draft

VCU star guard Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland was selected 26th overall in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets Thursday night.

Hyland, the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year, is the first Ram to be selected in the NBA Draft since Larry Sanders was picked 15th overall in 2010 by the Milwaukee Bucks. He joins Sanders and Eric Maynor, selected 20th overall in 2009 by the Utah Jazz, as VCU players picked in the first round.

Hyland is the first VCU sophomore to declare for the NBA Draft.

The 2020-2021 season served as Hyland’s coming out party. The 6’4” combo guard led the A-10 in scoring at 19.5 points per game. The Wilmington, Del., native also averaged a league-high 2.9 three-pointers per game and connected at a .371 clip (69-of-186) from beyond the arc. Hyland also supplied 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game to lead the Rams to a 19-7 record and an NCAA at-large berth.

Hyland is the 20th Ram to hear his name called on draft day, and nine former VCU standouts have appeared in the league.