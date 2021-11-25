VCU stifles Syracuse, 67-55, in Battle 4 Atlantis

Graduate forward Levi Stockard led three Rams in double figures with 15 points, and VCU held Syracuse to 29-percent shooting (18-of-62) in a 67-55 win on the opening day of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.

Stockard connected on 5-of-10 attempts from the field, as well as 5-of-5 from the free throw line. Junior guard Marcus Tsohonis enjoyed his best game as a Ram with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting. He buried 3-of-4 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.

Buddy Boeheim scored 20 points to lead Syracuse but was just 6-of-17 from the field, including 2-of-10 from 3-point range.

VCU will take on the winner of defending National Champion and sixth-ranked Baylor and Arizona State on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2.

