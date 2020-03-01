VCU snaps losing skid with big win over George Washington

VCU bounced back from a recent tough stretch, shooting 56 percent from the floor and 50 percent from deep in a 75-51 win over George Washington at the Siegel Center Saturday afternoon.

The Rams (18-11, 8-8 A-10) had lost five straight and six of their last seven coming in, but took control of this one with a 14-3 run to start the second half.

Senior guard Mike’L Simms led all scorers with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting on the day, including a 4-of-5 performance from three. The Richmond native added six rebounds, two assists and a steal

Sophomore guard Keshawn Curry and freshman guard Bones Hyland contributed 13 points each. Hyland added five rebounds and four assists

Maceo Jack paced the Colonials’ offense with 12 points, but was held to 4-of-13 shooting

George Washington shot just 39.1 percent (18-of-46) from the field and 27.8 percent (5-of-18) on 3-point attempts.

