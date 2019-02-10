VCU routs St. Bonaventure, 85-55

Three Rams scored in double figures, and VCU held St. Bonaventure to 26 percent shooting, in a dominant 85-55 road win Saturday.

VCU’s win moved the Rams (17-6, 8-2 Atlantic 10) into a tie with Davidson atop the A-10 standings.

Sophomore forwards Sean Mobley and Marcus Santos-Silva provided 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Rams. Santos-Silva added six rebounds and blocked two shots

Redshirt junior guard Marcus Evans added 10 points, handed out four assists and ripped six steals

Senior forward Michael Gilmore supplied nine points and nine rebounds off the bench for the Black and Gold

Courtney Stockard led all players with 15 points for St. Bonaventure

VCU dominated nearly every facet of the game, and stormed to a 20-4 lead to open the contest

The Rams held the Bonnies to a .266 (17-of-64) mark from the field. SBU was 1-of-18 from beyond the 3-point arc

VCU turned 14 St. Bonaventure turnovers into 20 points

The Rams shot .508 (31-of-61) from the field

