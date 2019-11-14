VCU Basketball: Rams hold off #23 LSU rally, win 84-82

A defensive stand in the final seconds of the game secured an 84-82 victory over t#23 LSU in a heavyweight battle at the Siegel Center on Wednesday night.

VCU forced 26 turnovers and scored 37 points off of LSU turnovers in the win for the Rams (2-0).

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva once again led the way, posting his second double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds. He added four steals and two blocks.

Senior guard De’Riante Jenkins added 15 points and three steals for the Black & Gold.

Jenkins hit a pair of free throws after being fouled on a three-point attempt to give the Rams an 83-82 lead with 26 seconds to go.

The Rams forced a missed floater by LSU, and Santos-Silva was fouled while pulling down his 11th rebound of the night. He hit 1-of-2 at the line with 4.9 seconds remaining.

On LSU’s final possession, VCU’s pressure forced the Tigers to dribble the ball out of bounds.

Redshirt senior guard Marcus Evans shot 7-of-8 from the free throw line and finished with 15 points before fouling out with 1:40 left in regulation.

Redshirt senior guard Issac Vann used a pair of 3-pointers and a 5-of-6 night at the charity stripe to add 11 points and sophomore wing Vince Williams put five Rams in double-figures with 11 points of his own.

Five different Tigers scored double-figures as well, led by Skylar Mays’ 23.

