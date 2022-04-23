VCU experts advocate for prevention, early detection of oral cancer

Approximately 70 percent of oropharyngeal cancers are caused by the human papilloma virus, and the HPV vaccine protects against the types of HPV that can cause these cancers.

Experts at VCU Massey Cancer Center and VCU School of Dentistry are working directly with communities in Virginia to understand and address concerns residents have to being vaccinated against HPV. Through HPV vaccination and routine checkups with an oral health care provider, countless lives may be improved through prevention and early detection of oral cancers.

“For so long, we have hoped for the development of a vaccine against cancer. For HPV-associated cancers, which includes a majority of oropharyngeal and cervical cancers, a vaccine does exist and is proven to be effective,” says Shillpa Naavaal, B.D.S., M.S., M.P.H., assistant professor in the Department of Dental Public Health and Policy at VCU School of Dentistry and member of the Cancer Prevention and Control program at VCU Massey Cancer Center. “Now, we need to educate and inform more people that it is effective, safe and one of the most important steps they can take to prevent their children from developing cancer later in life.”

The HPV vaccine is recommended for children at age 11 or 12 and can be taken up to 26 years of age. In 2018, it was recommended that non-vaccinated adults ages 27-45 consult with their physicians about receiving the vaccine. Full recommendations can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

VCU Massey and the School of Dentistry are taking the conversation virtual with a Facebook Live event on April 26 at 3 p.m. Naavaal will be joined by oral cancer expert Laurence DiNardo, M.D., and cancer survivor Cindy Cheely for a discussion about prevention, treatment and survivorship.

“Oral cancers continue to impact far too many lives. We want people to know that there are steps that they can take to limit risk, including HPV vaccination, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and regular checkups with your doctor and dentist,” says DiNardo, chair of the Department of Otolaryngology at VCU Massey Cancer Center. “And there is reason to be hopeful. We are making progress through prevention and are able to treat advanced cancers successfully thanks to new and better treatments.”

Follow VCU Massey Cancer Center or VCU School of Dentistry to participate and ask questions during the Facebook Live event. Future events are being planned to continue engaging communities throughout Virginia on the importance of HPV vaccination.

