VCU completes 2022 recruiting class with signing of Toibu “Tobi” Lawal

Toibu “Tobi” Lawal (London, England/Lee Academy) has signed a National Letter of Intent with VCU, Rams Head Coach Mike Rhoades announced Monday.

“We are very happy Tobi committed to our program,” Rhoades said. “He is a very versatile player with impressive size and athleticism. He fits our style tremendously. We can’t wait for him to get on campus. He is a big man that loves the game and all the work. His motor and approach will be surely appreciated by Ram Nation.”

A 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward, Lawal joins the Rams following a prep season at Lee Academy in which he averaged 14.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 steals, while shooting 67 percent from the floor for Coach Dan Haynes. Lawal also starred for the City of London Academy prior to his tenure at Lee.

Lawal’s signing completes VCU’s 2022 recruiting class. He joins an incoming group that features high school standouts Christian Fermin (Pocono Summit, Pa./Pocono Mountain West) and Alphonzo “Fats” Billups (Richmond, Va./Varina), as well as transfers Brandon Johns Jr. (East Lansing, Mich./Michigan), Zeb Jackson (Toledo, Ohio/Michigan) and David Shriver (Philippi, W. Va./Hartford).

