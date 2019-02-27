VCU Basketball: Rams top Saint Louis

Redshirt junior guard Marcus Evans guided VCU to its ninth consecutive win with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists Tuesday in a 71-65 win over Saint Louis.

VCU (22-6) has won nine in a row to keep sole possession of first place in the Atlantic 10 at 13-2.

Evans led all scorers with 20 points while shooting 7-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Overall, all 11 VCU players got on the board, with redshirt junior guard Isaac Vann scoring in double digits (16 pts) along with Evans.

Sophomore forwards Sean Mobley and Marcus Santos-Silva added eight points each for the Black and Gold.

Saint Louis’ Tramaine Isabell Jr. and Hasahn French led the Billikens with 16 points.

