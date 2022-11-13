Menu
vcu basketball rams pull away late to defeat upset minded morgan state 69 54
Sports

VCU Basketball: Rams pull away late to defeat upset-minded Morgan State, 69-54

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

Brandon Johns Jr. scored a game-high 15 points and converted several critical second-half baskets as VCU pulled away late to defeat Morgan State, 69-54, Saturday night at the Siegel Center.

Johns connected on 6-of-10 from the floor and grabbed four rebounds for the Black and Gold (2-0).

Senior forward David Shriver and redshirt sophomore Jamir Watkins also scored double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Watkins was one rebound away from a double-double as he snagged nine boards

Junior guard Ace Baldwin Jr. had a team-high five assists along with nine points. He also tied a career-high with seven steals

Junior guard Zeb Jackson set a new career-high in points with nine

The Rams held a 28-27 halftime lead, but used a 10-0 run, punctuated by a Baldwin three-pointer, to take a 53-41 lead with 7:42 remaining. The Bears (1-2) closed within seven, at 57-50, but VCU scored seven straight, including a back-breaking three by Shriver from the left wing to push the Black and Gold ahead 64-50 with 3:19 left

VCU shot 50 percent (24-of-48) from the field, compared to Morgan State’s 33.3 percent (21-of-63).

Next up, the Rams hit the road for the Legends Classic tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. They open up tournament play on Wednesday., Nov. 16 at 8:30 p.m. against Pac-12 foe Arizona State. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. and it will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

