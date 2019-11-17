VCU Basketball: Rams jump on Jacksonsville State early in 93-65 romp

Six VCU players scored in double figures and the Rams (4-0) opened the game on a 16-0 run and on the way to a 93-65 victory over the Jacksonville State (1-2) Sunday afternoon.

VCU forced five turnovers in the first five minutes of the game to help spark a 16-0 run, capped by a three-pointer from senior guard Issac Vann at the 14:57 mark.

Freshman guard Bones Hyland enjoyed his best game as a Ram with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva stayed hot for the Rams, shooting 5-of-8 with 10 points. He added seven rebounds and two assists.

Senior guard Mike’L Simms led VCU with 13 points.

Gamecocks guard De’Torrion Ware scored 16 points while grabbing nine rebounds.

The Rams shot 57.6 percent (38-66) from the floor while holding Jacksonville State to a 38.1-percent clip (24-63) on the other end.

The Black and Gold’s aggressive tempo forced 21 turnovers and led to VCU outscoring the Gamecocks 25-5 in fast break points.

