VCU Basketball: Black & Gold Game set for Oct. 20
The 2018-19 VCU Men’s Basketball team will be publicly on display for the first time on Saturday, Oct. 20, when the Rams host the Black & Gold Game at the E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center at 4 p.m. The annual intrasquad scrimmage is open FREE to the public.
VCU Black & Gold Game
INCLUDES: Men’s Basketball intrasquad scrimmage. Two 16-minute halves and a seven-minute halftime. The VCU Women’s Basketball team will be introduced at halftime
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 20, 4 p.m. (Doors open at 3 p.m. to the general public, 2 p.m. for Rowdy Rams members)
WHERE: E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center
PRICE: FREE (All seats general admission)
Rowdy Rams
Rowdy Rams t-shirt pickup for students will begin at 2 p.m. outside of the east entrance to the arena
Men’s Basketball Autograph Session
- Shortly after the conclusion of the game, there will be an exclusive autograph session for Junior Rowdy Rams Kids Club members only
- The entire men’s basketball team will be signing autographs on the West Concourse
- Kids Club members will need to stop by the Kids Club table in the lobby to pick up a wristband that is required for access to the autograph session. Current Kids Club members will be guaranteed to receive a wristband if they arrive at the table before tip-off
- Kids Club memberships will be for sale and membership package items will be available for pick up at the game
- Autograph photos featuring the 2018-19 Men’s Basketball team picture will be provided. Only one autograph photo will be provided per Kids Club member with a wristband
- Kids Club members will only be able to have one item signed by the players, either the provided team photo or another approved item (a photo/poster, basketball, t-shirt, etc.)