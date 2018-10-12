VCU Basketball: Black & Gold Game set for Oct. 20

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The 2018-19 VCU Men’s Basketball team will be publicly on display for the first time on Saturday, Oct. 20, when the Rams host the Black & Gold Game at the E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center at 4 p.m. The annual intrasquad scrimmage is open FREE to the public.

VCU Black & Gold Game

INCLUDES: Men’s Basketball intrasquad scrimmage. Two 16-minute halves and a seven-minute halftime. The VCU Women’s Basketball team will be introduced at halftime

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 20, 4 p.m. (Doors open at 3 p.m. to the general public, 2 p.m. for Rowdy Rams members)

WHERE: E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center

PRICE: FREE (All seats general admission)

Rowdy Rams

Rowdy Rams t-shirt pickup for students will begin at 2 p.m. outside of the east entrance to the arena

Men’s Basketball Autograph Session

Shortly after the conclusion of the game, there will be an exclusive autograph session for Junior Rowdy Rams Kids Club members only

The entire men’s basketball team will be signing autographs on the West Concourse

Kids Club members will need to stop by the Kids Club table in the lobby to pick up a wristband that is required for access to the autograph session. Current Kids Club members will be guaranteed to receive a wristband if they arrive at the table before tip-off

Kids Club memberships will be for sale and membership package items will be available for pick up at the game

Autograph photos featuring the 2018-19 Men’s Basketball team picture will be provided. Only one autograph photo will be provided per Kids Club member with a wristband

Kids Club members will only be able to have one item signed by the players, either the provided team photo or another approved item (a photo/poster, basketball, t-shirt, etc.)

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment