UVA’s Subhash falls to No. 16 Elysia Bolton at ITA All-American
UVA women’s tennis freshman Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) saw her run at the 2019 Saint Francis Health System ITA All-American Championship come to an end on Thursday as she fell in three sets to No. 16 Elysia Bolton of UCLA.
Bolton took the match with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 win over Subhash in the second round of the main draw. Subhash won a pair of matches in straight sets in the qualifying rounds to advance to the main draw at the event. She then took a three-set victory over Martina Zerulo of Arkansas in the first round of the main draw to advance to the round of 32 matchup with Bolton.
It’s the second consecutive national ITA tournament for Subhash who also competed at the Oracle/ITA Masters at the end of September. In that event, Subhash advanced to the semifinals before falling to another UCLA player, that time it was ninth-ranked Jada Hart.
Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will be in action this weekend at home, competing in the UVA Fan 5 at the Snyder Tennis Center before heading to compete in the ITA Atlantic Regional in two weeks (Oct. 25 – 29).
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.