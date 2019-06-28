UVA’s Ryan Conrad named USILA Scholar All-American

UVA men’s lacrosse senior midfielder Ryan Conrad has been named a USILA Scholar All-American, becoming the 27th Cavalier to earn the honor from the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.

In 1989, the USILA Scholar All-America Program was established to recognize student-athletes from USILA member institutions who have distinguished themselves academically, athletically and as citizens of their communities. The USILA Selection Committee selects an overall team representing Division I, II and III.

Conrad (Sr., M, Timonium, Md.) was named MVP of the ACC Tournament and was named to both NCAA and ACC All-Tournament teams. He finished the season with 32 goals, 18 assists and 49 points as well as 95 ground balls. Conrad emerged as the only player in the nation with 13+ points and 70+ ground balls and led the nation’s offensive players in ground balls. His 49 points are tied for No. 3 all-time at UVA for a single season by a midfielder and his 18 assists are tied for No. 4 all-time for a single season by a UVA midfielder. Conrad, a first-team All-American, was also named the Senior CLASS Award winner and the ACC Men’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Conrad is the first UVA lacrosse player since Ken Clausen in 2010 to be a USILA Scholar All-American and a first-team USILA All-American. He is the fifth overall to accomplish the feat.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google