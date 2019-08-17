UVA Women’s Soccer hosting second exhibition Sunday

The UVA Women’s Soccer team will host its second exhibition match of the 2019 preseason on Sunday afternoon, facing off against the Richmond United U14 Boys Developmental Team in a 5 p.m. match at Klöckner Stadium.

Admission to the exhibition match is free to the public.

Virginia, which returns its top three goal scorers from a year ago and four of its top five point producers, is coming off a 2-0 win over Illinois in its first exhibition of the season. The match against the Illini closed the Cavaliers’ annual preseason training camp in Michigan.

Sunday’s match will be the final tune-up before opening the 2019 season next weekend with a pair of home matches. Virginia will face UC Irvine in the season-opener on Friday (Aug. 23) at 7 p.m. before hosting Liberty on Sunday (Aug. 25) at 2 p.m.

SEASON TICKET AND SINGLE GAME TICKET SALES INFORMATION :

Season and single-game tickets are on sale now. Season tickets provide the best value with general admission tickets available for $20 ($15 university staff) and include either men’s or women’s home games. For all regular season home games, reserved single-game tickets can be purchased for $8 online and in advance, and $10 at the box office on game day. General admission single-game tickets are $5 online and in advance, and $8 at the box office on game day.

Soccer season tickets are only available for delivery either as mobile or print-at-home, however upon request and in person only including at the game day ticket office an option for point-of-sale paper stock printing is available for $10 per account. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of discounted single game pricing by purchasing tickets in advance and using mobile ticketing options or printing their tickets at home.

Tickets can be purchased at: www.wahoowa.net/BuyUVASoccerTickets.

