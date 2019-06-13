UVA lands commitment from Reece Beekman

Defending national champion UVA has landed a commitment from Top 50 2020 recruit Reece Beekman.

Beekman, a 6’2” point guard, committed to Virginia Thursday morning. ESPN has Beekman, from Baton Rouge, La., ranked as the #44 player in the Class of 2020.

Beekman is currently in Charlottesville taking part in the NBA Top 100 Camp being held this week at the John Paul Jones Arena.

He is the second commitment for the Class of 2020, joining three-star shooting guard Carson McCorkle (Greensboro, N.C.).

That recruiting class will also effectively include Marquette transfer Sam Hauser, who committed to UVA last month, but has to sit out the 2019-2020 season per NCAA transfer rules, and will be eligible in 2020-2021.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google