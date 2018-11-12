UVA hoops ranked #4 in this week’s AP poll

It doesn’t mean much, we know, but, UVA (2-0) jumped a spot, from 5 to 4, in this week’s AP Top 25.

The story of the week was Duke (2-0), which leapfrogged everybody to stand at 1 in this week’s poll, after its 118-84 win over former #2, Kentucky.

UK (1-1), which had to rally in the second half to avoid being upset at home by Southern Illinois, is somehow still #10 this week.

The Blue Devils weren’t all that impressive-looking Sunday in a 94-72 defeat of Army, in which the Black Knights were within six inside of 12 minutes to go.

The ‘Hoos, for their part, played a lackluster second half in a 76-57 win over George Washington on Sunday, after building a 25-point halftime lead.

Kansas (1-0) dropped a spot to 2 after winning its only game of the week last week, defeating this week’s #11, Michigan State, 92-87.

Whatever, right? Rankings in November are bubkus.

Story by Chris Graham

