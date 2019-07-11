UVA Golf: Redding set to make pro debut Thursday

Recent UVA graduate Anna Redding (Concord, N.C.) will make her debut as a professional golfer Thursday at the LPGA’s Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Course in Sylvania, Ohio.

She is joined the 144-player field after receiving a sponsor’s invitational from tournament director Judd Silverman.

Redding will tee off Thursday at 9:05 a.m. from the 10th tee and be paired with 20-plus year professionals Kris Tschetter and Ashli Bunch.

Redding is joined in the field by former UVA standouts Brittany Altomare and tour rookie Elizabeth Szokol.

Last season, Redding was named an All-American by Golfweek (third team) and the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (honorable mention). She was chosen for the All-ACC team for the second consecutive season and also repeated as the state golfer of the year by the Virginia Sports Information Directors.

Redding led UVA in stroke average at 72.85 last year and was the team’s top finisher in six of the Cavaliers’ tournaments, including a 29th-place performance at the NCAA Championships. Redding picked up her first collegiate win at Michigan State’s Mary Fossum Invitational in the fall.

This is the 34th playing of the Marathon LPGA Classic, dating back to 1984 and the inaugural Jamie Farr Toledo Classic. Famed actor and Toledo native Jamie Farr, well-known as “Klinger” on the TV show “M*A*S*H,” hosted the tournament through 2012. The purse for the tournament is $1,750,000.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google