UVA Basketball set to face Vermont at JPJ: Game Notes

No. 7 UVA (3-0) battles Vermont (4-0) in nonconference action Tuesday. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Vermont game will be televised on Regional Sports Networks and streamed live on FoxSportsGo.com and Fox Sports Go app.

The game will also be broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

Game Notes

UVA meets Vermont for the second time and first since the 2007-08 season.

Vermont is Virginia’s first America East Conference foe since the Cavaliers lost to UMBC in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

The ‘Hoos have has limited its first three opponents to fewer than 50 points for the first time in the shot clock era and first since 1948-49.

As of Nov. 18, Virginia ranks first in the nation in scoring defense (36.7), field goal percentage defense (25.0), personal fouls per game (8.7) and winning percentage (100.0), third in fewest fouls (26), ninth in rebounds per game (46.3), 12th in defensive rebounds per game (33.3), 14th in rebound margin (13.0), 20th in 3-point field goal percentage defense (23.5) and blocked shots per game (6.3).

