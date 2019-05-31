UVA Basketball coach Tony Bennett comments on signing of Marquette transfer Sam Hauser

UVA basketball has officially signed Sam Hauser to a financial-aid agreement, coach Tony Bennett announced on Friday.

Hauser, a junior, is transferring to Virginia after playing the last three seasons at Marquette from 2017-19.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, Hauser will be able to practice with the team but not play in games for Virginia during the 2019-2020 season. He will have one year of eligibility for the 2020-21 season.

“We recruited Sam hard out of high school and are certainly excited to add him to the Virginia basketball family,” Bennett said. “Sam is very skilled and is a proven player at this level. The experience and leadership he brings to our program is invaluable. We look forward to having him at UVA for the next two years.”

As a junior in 2018-2019, Hauser (6-8, 225) averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds en route to All-BIG EAST second-team honors. Hauser shot 45.9 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from 3-point range and led the BIG EAST in free throw percentage at 92.4 percent. He tallied six double-doubles and reached double figures in scoring in 28 of 34 games. Hauser netted a career-high 31 points at Georgetown and his 88 3-pointers rank eighth in Marquette single-season history.

Hauser averaged 14.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 35 games as a sophomore in 2017-18. He shot 49.9 percent from the field and 48.7 percent from 3-point range. Hauser tallied a pair of 30-point games against Butler and Eastern Illinois, and notched 20 points and nine rebounds against VCU. He recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds against Seton Hall.

Hauser averaged 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds as a true freshman while playing a team-high 26.5 minutes per game in 2016-17.

Hauser averaged 12.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in 101 career games at Marquette. He helped the Golden Eagles to a pair of NCAA tournaments in 2017 and 2019 and NIT in 2018.

“I am really excited to join the Virginia basketball program,” Hauser said. “I have great respect for Coach Bennett since he recruited me out of high school. I feel that UVA provides the best fit for me on-and-off the court to finish my collegiate career. I want to thank Marquette for the past three seasons and I look forward to joining the national champions in Charlottesville.”

Hauser is a 2016 high school graduate of Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH), where he led the Panthers to back-to-back state titles and 2015 and 2016. Hauser was named the 2016 Gatorade Wisconsin Player of the Year after averaging 18.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.1 blocked shots.

