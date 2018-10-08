UVA baseball opens 2019 season with Vanderbilt, TCU, Cal State Fullerton

UVA baseball will begin its 2019 season in Scottsdale, Ariz., Feb. 15-17 as part of the MLB Collegiate Tournament with Cal State Fullerton, TCU and Vanderbilt.

The season opener will be against Vanderbilt on Feb. 15, the first meeting between the programs since the two teams clashed in back-to-back College World Series finals in 2014 and 2015. The three-game neutral site tournament will also feature games against TCU (Feb. 16) and Cal State Fullerton (Feb. 17). All three games will be played at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, spring training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.

The 2019 home opener at Disharoon Park will be on Wednesday, Feb. 20 against VMI at 3 p.m. The Cavaliers and Keydets have squared off in each of the last three Virginia home openers. The in-state matchup will be the start of a season-high, 13-game home stand that includes non-conference series against Villanova (Feb. 22-24) and Seton Hall (March 1-3).

Atlantic Coast Conference play begins against Duke with a three-game series slated for March 8-10. Other notable ACC series include weekend sets against defending ACC-Tournament champion Florida State (home – April 18-20), College World Series participant, North Carolina (away – April 26-28) and Commonwealth Clash foe Virginia Tech in the regular season finale (away – May 16-18).

2019 Schedule by the Numbers

55 Games: 34 home games | 18 away games | 3 neutral site games

Home ACC Opponents (5): Duke (March 8-10), Pittsburgh (March 22-24), Miami (April 12-14), Florida State (April 18-20), Louisville (May 10-12)

Away ACC Opponents (5): Georgia Tech (March 15-17), NC State (March 29-31), Notre Dame (April 5-7), North Carolina (April 26-28), Virginia Tech (May 16-18)

Non-Conference Opponents (17): Vanderbilt (Feb. 15), TCU (Feb. 16), Cal State Fullerton (Feb. 17), VMI (Feb. 20), Villanova (Feb. 22-24), William & Mary (Feb. 24), Seton Hall (March 1-3), Wagner (March 5-6), Liberty (March 13, April 23), UCONN (March 20), Longwood (March 26), Richmond (March 27), Old Dominion (April 2), Norfolk State (April 10), Radford (April 16), James Madison (April 24) and VCU (April 30).

2018 NCAA Tournament Teams (7): Vanderbilt (Super Regional), Cal State Fullerton (Super Regional), Duke (Super Regional), UConn (Regionals), NC State (Regionals), Florida State (Regionals), North Carolina (CWS)

Teams ranked in final USA Today Coaches Poll (7): No. 4 North Carolina, No. 10 Duke, No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 19 Cal State Fullerton, No. 21 Florida State, No. 22 NC State, No. 25 Louisville

Season Tickets Renewals Begin Oct. 15

Season ticket holders from the 2018 season will have the opportunity to renew their season tickets from Oct. 15 until Nov. 9. An email season ticket on-sale announcement to prospect list 2018 VAF donors for the season ticket priority pre-sale for available reserved Baseline Grandstand seats will begin on Nov. 19. A public season ticket sale will follow beginning on Nov. 26.

Season ticket holders will receive a brochure and application in the mail when the season ticket renewal period begins on Oct. 16.

Fans may purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for in-person or telephone purchases. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

Orange and Blue World Series

The Orange and Blue World Series begins Friday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. and consists of seven games, concluding on Sunday, Oct. 28.

There is no admission charge for Orange and Blue World Series games at Disharoon Park. Free parking will be available in the University Hall lot. Because of ongoing construction at Disharoon Park, fans must enter the complex through the right field gate and/or use the entry point to Disharoon Park along the third-base line.

