UVA Baseball: Kent named Freshman All-America by D1Baseball.com

UVA freshman second baseman Nic Kent took home his second Freshman All-America accolade, after being listed as a Second Team honoree by D1Baseball.com on Friday (June 28).

Earlier in the month, Kent was honored by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on its annual Freshman All-America team. Kent was one of 20 position players to be listed on the D1Baseball.com Freshman All-American squad and one of two second basemen.

Kent is the first Cavalier to be recognized by D1Baseball.com since Pavin Smith was a second team honoree in 2015.

Kent adds the All-America honor to a slew of postseason awards in 2019. He was most recently named an ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Atlantic Region selection to go along with First Team All-ACC laurels, the first UVA freshman to be listed on the first team in 10 years.

In 2019, Kent emerged as one the top players both offensively and defensively for Virginia. He drove in a team-high, 42 RBI, becoming the first UVA freshman to lead the team in RBI in 20 years.

Kent batted .337, the second highest average on the team and 11th highest in the ACC. He led the team with 17 stolen bases, the third most ever by a UVA first year. He compiled 68 hits nine doubles, three triples and three home runs in 2019. In conference play, Kent ranked in the top-10 among his ACC cohorts in stolen bases (10 – T-3rd), triples (3 – T-2nd) and hits (40 – T-8th).

Kent started 52 games of the team’s 56 games, all at second base. He posted a fielding percentage of .972, committing just six errors in 218 chances. In 30 ACC games he committed just two errors and, in the series-clinching win over No. 5 Louisville, recorded eight assists.

