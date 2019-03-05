UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos blank Wagner

In its highest offensive output of the season, UVA (6-5) recorded a 14-0 shutout of Wagner (1-8) on Monday afternoon at Disharoon Park.

The Cavalier pitching staff has tossed back-to-back shutouts and has not allowed a run in its last 23 innings pitched.

Sophomore Tanner Morris (Crozet, Va.) had a big day at the plate, with a pair of home runs and a career-high six RBI. He ignited a five-run, game-changing rally in the fourth inning with a lead-off homer over the right field bullpen. He second long ball was a three-run shot to right that made the score 13-0 in the sixth.

The Cavalier shortstop has reached base in all 11 games this season and leads the team in batting (.405), hits (17) and RBI (14).

Morris was one of five Cavaliers to put forth multi-hit efforts in a game that saw Virginia rack up a season-high 17 hits. Freshman Nic Kent (Charlottesville, Va.) went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI in the best day at the plate of his young career. Cameron Simmons (Royersford, Pa.), Nate Eikhoff (Bristow, Va.) and Logan Michaels (DeForest, Wis.) each had two hits on the day.

Eikhoff and Michaels drove in a pair of runs and scored a run. Michaels, who made his seventh start of the season, is 10-for-17 (.588) at the plate. He has a hit in all but one of the eight games in which he has appeared.

Starting pitcher Mike Vasil (Wellesley, Mass.) earned his first collegiate win after pitching six clean innings. The righthander limited the Seahawks to four hits and did not issue a walk in his third start of the season. Vasil didn’t face more than four batters in an inning and struck out four in a 73-pitch effort.

Relievers Riley Wilson (Midlothian, Va.) and Evan Sperling (Poquoson, Va.) went unscathed in the final three innings to secure the sixth Virginia win of the season. The Virginia bullpen has not surrendered a run in its last 13 innings pitched.

Virginia capitalized on an opponent season-high, five Wagner fielding errors in the contest, including three in a two-run first inning.

