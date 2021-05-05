UVA alum Terrell Jana selected in the second round of the 2021 CFL Draft

Virginia wide receiver Terrell Jana was selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders during Tuesday’s second round of the Canadian Football League Draft.

Jana was the 17th overall pick and the first UVA player drafted out of Virginia in the CFL Draft since Dejon Brissett was taken second overall last year.

Joe Spaziani was selected in the sixth round (Toronto) of the 2019 CFL Draft, giving UVA a draft pick in three-straight seasons.

Jana, the first wide receiver taken in the draft, was an All-ACC Academic Team honoree in 2019 and 2020. He leaves UVA No. 12 all-time with 123 career receptions and No. 17 all-time at UVA with 1,481 career receiving yards. In 2019 Jana was one of five FBS receivers with 100+ target, 70 percent catch rate and 10+ yards per target.

In 2020 he earned the Touchdown Club of Richmond’s Humanitarian Award for his work with UVA’s Groundkeepers, which won UVA’s 2020 Marcus L. Martin Endorsed Award that recognizes groups or individuals who work to facilitate long-term, institutional change in inclusion, diversity, equity or access. The Groundskeepers were formed after the racial and social justice movements of 2020. Their aim to bring unity to Grounds and the greater Charlottesville community.

In August 2020, the Groundskeepers held their first march from Heather Heyer Way, where Heather Heyer was killed on Aug. 12, 2017, to the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers and then to the UVA Rotunda. They encourage others in the community to make the same walk.

In 2020, Jana did not wear a nameplate on the back of his jersey as a tribute to the many recognized on the University’s new Memorial to Enslaved Laborers that were not recognized by name.

