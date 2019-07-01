UVA alum Mike Scott signs new deal with Sixers

Philadelphia is bringing back UVA basketball alum Mike Scott on a two-year, $9.8 million deal.

Scott, a second-round pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, was traded to the Sixers by the Los Angeles Clippers late in the 2018-2019 season, and contributed to the team’s playoff run, averaging 7.8 points per game in 24.0 minutes per game in 27 games in Philly.

The 6’8” forward has become an effective three-point threat, connecting on 41.2 percent of his threes with Philadelphia in 2018-2019, his second straight season in which he shot better than 40 percent from long-range.

The seven-year NBA vet averaged 18.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game as a senior at UVA in 2011-2012, making him the leading scorer on Tony Bennett’s first NCAA Tournament team at Virginia.

Story by Chris Graham

