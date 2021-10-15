Use a free blackjack trainer to improve your game

Blackjack, also known as 21, is a simple yet fun card game where players can become better by practicing and remembering a few key rules. As well as honing in on your strategy, there are tools available online to help improve your skills so that you’re not just relying on pure luck.

The basics

It’s important to have the basics down before you start playing blackjack. The beginning of the game starts with players making bets then the dealer deals two cards to the players, and two to himself (one card face up, the other face down). Each card’s value is the number attached to it, i.e. two is worth two. Picture cards – King, Queen, and Jack – are worth 10, and an ace can either be one or 11.

When the cards are dealt, the player has to decide whether to stand, hit, surrender, double down, or split. The dealer makes the last move and has to hit on 16 or less, but stand on 17 through to 21.

The player wins when their hand is higher than the dealer’s, or they have 21 or less when the dealer busts. Players lose when they bust, or when their hand totals less than the dealer’s hand. If it’s the case that the player’s and dealer’s hands total the same (a tie or push), the player retains their bet.

Now you have the basics, we’ll look at tools to use and the best strategies to help step up your game.

Free blackjack trainer

There are many free online simulators that give you a rundown on how to play blackjack but one that gets a round of applause each time is the Free Blackjack Trainer by Bojoko. This highly-rated tool is available on Google Play, AppStore, and also online. Whether you’re a pro at blackjack or a complete novice, it wouldn’t hurt to get this app. Could save you a lot of heartache.

This blackjack simulator is comprehensive and covers everything you need, including:

Practice mode with play money

Basic strategy drill

Card counting drill

Rules tutorial

Strategy chart

Bojoko’s Free Blackjack Trainer comes with a host of great features. Don’t be fooled by the word “basic” when using the basic strategy trainer, as it’s far from it! The card counting drill also has a smooth interface and the information tab gives a great example of how to keep count of the cards played. You get everything you need in a well-packaged app and the best thing is that is totally free, so you won’t find any intrusive ads while perfecting your game.

If you’re a bit rusty and need practice before putting money down, this app is for you. Built with a great user interface and easy instructions, this simulator is definitely one to have on standby whenever you need a little extra help.

Top 5 blackjack strategies

Now that you’ve memorized the rules and have practiced on the free blackjack trainer, it’s time to look at some popular strategies that could give you the upper hand at the table.

1. Double down on 10 or 11, unless the dealer has a 10 or ace

This is the ideal way to make more profit, by getting more money onto the table when you think you have the upper hand.

2. Always stand with hard 17 or more, hit with hard 11 or lower

If you have a hard 17 (not an ace and a six), it’s better to always stand. The chances of landing an ace, two, three, or four, are too low to risk going bust.

3. Stand with soft 19 or higher, hit soft 17 or lower

A soft 19 (an ace and an eight) is most often likely to be the winning hand. If you have a soft 17 or lower (an ace and a six), you can take another card. An ace up to five can improve your soft 17 total.

4. Always split aces and 8s, but never 4s, 5s, or 10s

This is another good way to get more money on the table. Splitting aces and eights could be favorable but splitting nines or 10s isn’t. Splitting 4s and 5s tend to be pointless.

5. Don’t take insurance

Don’t take this even when the dealer’s upcard is an ace, as the payoff is low, meaning that taking insurance is actually a losing bet.

Blackjack is a great form of entertainment and it’s awesome when you win. With that being said, always remember to set yourself a limit and never chase your losses.

Story by Ingrid N. Beya