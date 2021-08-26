Update: Staunton woman arrested in preschool stabbing

A Staunton woman is in custody in connection with a stabbing reported at the Tinkling Springs Early Childhood Learning Center Thursday morning.

Daizjha Renae Bryant has been charged with one count of felonious assault and is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, according to a release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim in this incident was transported to Augusta Health with injuries.

There were no children at the daycare center during the event, which was reported to 911 at 8:56 a.m.

The preschool was on a teacher workday, according to the news release.

Local county schools were placed on a modified lock down out of an abundance of caution. At no time was there a danger to the schools.

“This was an isolated incident between family members, and there is no threat to the community at this time,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.