Update on mask policy, capacity at The Diamond in Richmond

The Diamond will open at 35 percent capacity (3,448 fans) with socially distanced pod seating still in place for this week’s Richmond Flying Squirrels series (May 18-23) against the Bowie Baysox.

The venue will be open at 100 percent capacity beginning June 1.

Per the latest guidance from the CDC and Commonwealth of Virginia in addition to revised protocols from Major League Baseball, fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear a mask while attending Richmond Flying Squirrels games and events at The Diamond.

Unvaccinated people or those who are not fully vaccinated are still strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face covering.

