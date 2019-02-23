Update: Man arrested in Augusta County assault case

Members of the Waynesboro Police Department arrested James Allen Howard, who had been wanted by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, early Saturday.

Howard was wanted on allegations that he assaulted a man with a blunt object who was attempting to intervene in a domestic incident involving Howard back on Feb 7.

Later that day, deputies were called to Meade Trailer Park for an additional assault involving Howard. The investigation into that matter resulted in additional warrants being lodged against him for domestic assault and abduction. It is alleged that Howard assaulted a woman and attempted to pull her from a vehicle as bystanders were trying to remove her from the situation.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

