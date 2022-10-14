Menu
united nations of comedy show returns to the paramount on nov 18
Culture

United Nations of Comedy Show returns to the Paramount on Nov. 18

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

united nations of comedyThe 11th Annual United Nations of Comedy Show returns to the Paramount Theater in the heart of Downtown Charlottesville on Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m.

Four national comedians will take over the stage and these comedians include some of today’s funniest comics: Jordan Rock, Sean Donnelly, Liz Miele and Funnyman Skiba.

The tour was created in 2002, touring the country, and landed at the Paramount Theater in 2011 making this show its 11th visit to the historical venue.

The United Nations of Comedy is the biggest comedy show to annually take place in the area and has returned by popular demand.

The goal of this show is simple, to make you laugh and escape from everything outside of the Paramount Theater’s walls for 2.5 hours. The other primary goal is to promote differences in human culture and celebrate these differences. From Chris Rock’s brother, Jordan Rock, to Liz Miele and everyone else, there is not much overlap in the comedic styles of these comedians.

Tickets are on sale now for only $39.50 and available online at www.UnitedNationsofComedy.net, by phone at (434) 979-1333, or at the Paramount Theater’s box office.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

