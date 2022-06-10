Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois Odds, Picks and Best Bets For Boxing

DANIEL DUBOIS takes on Trevor Bryan for the WBA Regular World Heavyweight Title this Saturday night in Miami, Florida. Dubois will be hopeful of returning to the UK next week with a black and gold belt by his side, but first he will have to beat the undefeated American in his own backyard.

When you compare resumés, this looks like a fairly even matchup. An undefeated champion, 22-0 with 15 stoppage victories, against and up and coming young heavyweight from Britain, who has 16 of his 17 wins via knockout in his short yet hugely successful heavyweight career.

If you fancy a wager on this heavyweight mega-clash, read on and check out our betting picks and best bets, as well as all of the information you need ahead of Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois this weekend from the Casino Miami Jai-Alai.

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois — Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois 📊 Records: Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 Wins by KO) | Daniel Dubois (17-1, 16 Wins by KO)

Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 Wins by KO) | Daniel Dubois (17-1, 16 Wins by KO) 📅 Date: June 11th, 2022

June 11th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: WBA Regular World Heavyweight Title

WBA Regular World Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: Fite TV / BT Sport

Fite TV / BT Sport 🏟 Venue: Casino Miami Jai-Alai, Miami, Florida

Casino Miami Jai-Alai, Miami, Florida 🎲 Fight Odds: Trevor Bryan +800 | Daniel Dubois -1600

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois Odds

Here are the best odds available for the Bryan vs Dubois fight this Saturday night from Miami.

Bet Odds Bookmaker Trevor Bryan +800 Daniel Dubois -1600 Draw +2200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois Betting Picks

This fight is likely to only last a few rounds, with it being heavyweight boxing and both men boasting impressive knockout ratios, this fight is destined for an emphatic finish within the first half of the fight, that is for sure.

In fact, we are going to go one further and say this fight won’t last longer than three rounds. Daniel Dubois is a complete powerhouse. He has tremendous strength and is most definitely one of the hardest hitters in the heavyweight division, despite only being 24-years-old and a relative baby in boxing terms.

Trevor Bryan is the second toughest opponent of Dubois’ career on paper, behind Joe Joyce of course. However, the difference between Joe Joyce and Trevor Bryan is that Joyce moves his feet, Bryan doesn’t. If Bryan stands still after throwing a jab or a combination, it will be an early night for him as you simply cannot stand in front of Daniel Dubois or he will knock you out.

Bryan has no notable wins on his resume really, and has been protected from the good heavyweights for years and years. Now, he is facing a young, hungry, spiteful Brit who is looking to put his wrongs right and put the heavyweight division on notice yet again. The sheer power and accuracy that Dubois has is trouble for Bryan, who we don’t think will be able to take this constant punishment for too long at all.

Here at Augusta Free Press we think the stoppage is likely to come within the first three rounds, perhaps after a cagey opener. Dubois will land one big shot on the chin of Bryan and the American WBA Regular champion won’t want to know anymore.

Don’t blink or you’ll miss this fight as it isn’t lasting ten minutes!

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois betting tip: Dubois to win by KO/TKO in rounds 1-3 @ +105 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois Best Bet

Our final tip for the Daniel Dubois vs Trevor Bryan fight is predicting a two round range in which the stoppage victory for Daniel Dubois will come. We have decided to go for the first or second round, and here is why.

Although Bryan is undefeated and will think he has every chance of beating Daniel Dubois, he is in for one hell of a shock when one of Dubois’ ‘Dynamite’ right hands lands flush on his jaw. The sheer power and ferociousness Dubois possesses is frightening.

Joe Joyce is the only man who has been able to take punishment from Dubois, and Joyce has arguably the best chin in heavyweight boxing, that is the only reason he didn’t get put away early in their fight a couple years back.

Once those big shots from Dubois land and get through the guard of Bryan, and they most definitely will, Bryan can’t avoid them as he simply doesn’t move his feet fast enough, Trevor Bryan won’t want to know. The 32-year-old is quite a slow heavyweight, with limited footwork and a weak defence. This is a recipe for disaster for Bryan who will no doubt wish he had have continued fight nobodies as soon as Dubois lands even a jab on him.

Daniel Dubois is one of the hardest punchers in the heavyweight division, so do not be surprised if he gets rid of Trevor Bryan early and in spectacular fashion too.

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois best bet: Dubois to win by KO/TKO in rounds 1-2 @ +188 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois TV Channel and Live Stream

Live stream (US): This heavyweight matchup is available to US boxing fans via Fite TV.

TV channel (UK): If you have BT Sport on your TV, you will be able to watch this WBA regular world title fight from the heavyweight division live on BT Sport, provided you are a subscriber to their channel.

Live stream (UK): BT Sport subscribers can also watch every punch being thrown from this Don King show in Miami on the BT Sport App.

Tale of the Tape

Trevor Bryan record and bio:

Nationality: American

American Date of Birth: 23rd August 1989 (32-years-old)

23rd August 1989 (32-years-old) Height: 6′ 4″

6′ 4″ Reach: 79″

79″ Total Fights: 22

22 Record: 22-0 (15 KOs)

Daniel Dubois record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 6th September 1997 (24-years-old)

6th September 1997 (24-years-old) Height: 6′ 5″

6′ 5″ Reach: 78″

78″ Total Fights: 18

18 Record: 17-1 (16 KOs)

