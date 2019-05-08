Trenton surges late, tops Richmond, 8-3

The Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed five runs over the last three innings to the Trenton Thunder to fall, 8-3, on Tuesday at The Diamond.

Trenton (18-10) plated the game’s first runs in the second inning against right-hander Brandon Lawson, when Rashad Crawford hit a three-run homer to give the Thunder a 3-0 lead.

Richmond (11-18) got on the board against right-hander Albert Abreu in the fifth to cut the deficit. With runners on first and second, Brock Stassi fouled off six straight pitches, ultimately singling on the 10th pitch of his at-bat to load the bases for Jalen Miller. On a 3-0 pitch, Miller lined out to left field, but Johneshwy Fargas was able to sprint home and score.

Fargas tied the game the very next inning against right-hander Domingo Acevedo (Win, 4-1). After Hamlet Marte tripled with two outs, Fargas belted the very next pitch over the left field fence to knot the score at 3-3.

The Thunder re-took the lead in the seventh against right-hander Chase Johnson (Loss, 0-2), when Omar Carrizales drove in Chris Gittens with a two-out, RBI triple. Right-hander Melvin Adon entered and surrendered an RBI single to Angel Aguilar, putting Trenton up 5-3.

Adon allowed three runs to cross in the eighth to widen the gap. After loading the bases on a hit-by-pitch and two walks, Gittens brought home two runs with a single. Next, Brandon Wagner hit a line drive to right field that Heath Quinn could not catch, allowing Trenton’s eighth and final run to score.

The Flying Squirrels wrap up their series against the Trenton Thunder with the homestand finale on Wednesday, when right-hander Andrew Moore faces Thunder right-hander Deivi Garcia (0-1, 9.00 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 11:35 a.m.

Wednesday is RVA Day at The Diamond. Plan a meeting or office outing at the ballpark and enjoy an afternoon of baseball in Funnville. Gates open at 11 a.m. Fans can also enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies (available at the wine cart located in the Funnville Fan Zone on the main concourse) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. as part of Wine Up Wednesday.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

