Tour of Fort Collier offered Saturday in Winchester

Shenandoah University’s McCormick Civil War Institute and the Fort Collier Civil War Center are offering a tour of Fort Collier on Saturday, June 25, at 9:30 a.m.

The one-hour tour will be led by Jonathan Noyalas.

The event is free and open to the public. No advance registration is required.

The tour will start at Fort Collier, 922 Martinsburg Pike, in Winchester.

For more information, call (540) 665-4501 or [email protected].