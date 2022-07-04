Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips | Monday Horse Racing Best Bets
Today’s horse racing tips for your Lucky 15 bet slips, on Monday 4th July, come across the UK meetings at Ayr, Worcester and Ripon See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.
Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today
- 1.50 Ayr DORNOCH CASTLE @ 1/4 with 888Sport
- 3.20 Worcester TIGER ORCHID @ 47/25 with 888Sport
- 4.45 Ayr YAASER @ 7/4 with 888Sport
- 8.15 Ripon GLAM DE VEGA @ 5/6 with 888Sport
Note: Odds are subject to change
Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Monday 4th July 2022
Today we’ve afternoon UK horse racing action from Ayr, Worcester and Ripon
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 1.50 Ayr
DORNOCH CASTLE @ 1/4 with 888Sport
Caught the eye for the Mark Johnston yard when winning on debut at Ayr last month – by an easy 3 3/4 lengths. Has to give 4lbs away to the others but looks up to that task.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.20 Worcester
TIGER ORCHID @ 47/25 with 888Sport
Won easily at Southwell last time out and a repeat of that run should see him go very well here. Is also a course winner here at the track and jocky Charlie Hammond, who rode last time, remains in the saddle.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 4.45 Ayr
YAASER @ 7/4 with 888Sport
CD winner that sets the standard here. Second the last twice, but prior to that was a top winner here at Ayr. Has gone well in and around this mark in the past and in this slight rise in grade has a lower racing weight than last time (10lbs).
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 8.15 Ripon
GLAM DE VEGA @ 5/6 with 888Sport
Back from a break here but this Roger Varian runer was going the right way last season after fair runs at Yarmouth and Nottingham. Can be expected to have improved over the winter and looks the sort to have more to come in a race that lacks depth.