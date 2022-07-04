Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Monday 4th July

paulkelly
Last updated:

Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Four meetings in total, with two coming in England, one from Scotland and one coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 28 races on Monday 4th July from the racing in the UK & Ireland.

The meetings from Worcester and Ayr get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Roscommon and Ripon get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Worcester, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.45pm at Ripon.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ayr and one from Worcester, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.

Best Horse Racing Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £20 Free when joining LiveScoreBet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Min deposit £10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 14 days • To withdraw any winnings from the Casino Bonus, wager the Bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&Cs apply.
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Join Now

Daily horse racing betting tips: Worcester, Ayr, Roscommon and Ripon

NAP – YAASER @ 2/1 with 888Sport – 4.45 Ayr

Our NAP of the day comes from the penultimate race of this meeting up in Scotland, where we have sided with Yaaser to win this Class 5 Handicap over the seven furlong trip.

This 4-year-old comes here in some fine form, with two wins and two runner-ups in his last four starts. Has a good track record around this track with a win and a second place finish here within the last six weeks. Yaaser runs off the same mark as he did last time out, when he came second but was close to triumphing and shows real promise which he will hopefully replicate today.

If Yaaser can continue to improve this afternoon and puts in a good run yet again, he should have every chance and has strong claims to get back to winning ways this afternoon.

NEXT BEST – LORD BRYAN @ 7/2 with 888Sport 1.35 Worcester

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon at Worcester, where we have selected Lord Bryan in this Class 3 Handicap Chase over the 2m7f trip.

This 11-year-old gelding veteran has been in resurgent form of late, with three wins in a row, following a second place finish a few months ago. Lord Bryan comes here today looking to put up a four-timer, and is respected in the field and has real strong claims here to claim yet another win,

Runs off a mark of six-pounds lower than last time out around the same racecourse, so Lord Bryan can put in a great run here and has every chance to make it four wins on the spin.

RELATED: Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Best Bets and Tips

Looking for the best horse racing betting site? Well look no further! Here at Augusta Free Press, we have done all of the hard work for you by putting all of the best horse racing betting sites in one place! Click here to check them out!

Check out all of our racing selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Worcester, Ayr, Roscommon and Ripon on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 28 races:

Worcester Horse Racing Tips

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

Roscommon Horse Racing Tips

Ripon Horse Racing Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Best Horse Racing Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £20 Free when joining LiveScoreBet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Min deposit £10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 14 days • To withdraw any winnings from the Casino Bonus, wager the Bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&Cs apply.
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Join Now

RELATED: Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Best Bets and Tips

Looking for the best horse racing betting site? Well look no further! Here at Augusta Free Press, we have done all of the hard work for you by putting all of the best horse racing betting sites in one place! Click here to check them out!

 


paulkelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.