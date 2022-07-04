Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Monday 4th July
Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Four meetings in total, with two coming in England, one from Scotland and one coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 28 races on Monday 4th July from the racing in the UK & Ireland.
The meetings from Worcester and Ayr get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Roscommon and Ripon get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Worcester, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.45pm at Ripon.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ayr and one from Worcester, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.
Best Horse Racing Free Bets
Daily horse racing betting tips: Worcester, Ayr, Roscommon and Ripon
NAP – YAASER @ 2/1 with 888Sport – 4.45 Ayr
Our NAP of the day comes from the penultimate race of this meeting up in Scotland, where we have sided with Yaaser to win this Class 5 Handicap over the seven furlong trip.
This 4-year-old comes here in some fine form, with two wins and two runner-ups in his last four starts. Has a good track record around this track with a win and a second place finish here within the last six weeks. Yaaser runs off the same mark as he did last time out, when he came second but was close to triumphing and shows real promise which he will hopefully replicate today.
If Yaaser can continue to improve this afternoon and puts in a good run yet again, he should have every chance and has strong claims to get back to winning ways this afternoon.
NEXT BEST – LORD BRYAN @ 7/2 with 888Sport – 1.35 Worcester
Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon at Worcester, where we have selected Lord Bryan in this Class 3 Handicap Chase over the 2m7f trip.
This 11-year-old gelding veteran has been in resurgent form of late, with three wins in a row, following a second place finish a few months ago. Lord Bryan comes here today looking to put up a four-timer, and is respected in the field and has real strong claims here to claim yet another win,
Runs off a mark of six-pounds lower than last time out around the same racecourse, so Lord Bryan can put in a great run here and has every chance to make it four wins on the spin.
RELATED: Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Best Bets and Tips
Looking for the best horse racing betting site? Well look no further! Here at Augusta Free Press, we have done all of the hard work for you by putting all of the best horse racing betting sites in one place! Click here to check them out!
Check out all of our racing selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Worcester, Ayr, Roscommon and Ripon on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 28 races:
Worcester Horse Racing Tips
- 1.00 Drumlee Water @ 15/8 with 888Sport
- 1.35 Lord Bryan (NB) @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 2.10 Western Safire @ 2/1 with 888Sport
- 2.45 American Sniper @ 6/4 with 888Sport
- 3.20 Tiger Orchid @ 9/4 with 888Sport
- 3.55 Karannelle @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 4.30 Master Malachy @ 11/2 with 888Sport
- 5.05 Gold Leader @ 4/1 with 888Sport
Ayr Horse Racing Tips
- 1.50 Dornoch Castle @ 1/4 with 888Sport
- 2.25 Polam Lane @ 15/8 with 888Sport
- 3.00 Sixcor @ 11/4 with 888Sport
- 3.35 Glasses Up @ 4/1 with 888Sport
- 4.10 Call Me Ginger @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 4.45 Yaaser (NAP) @ 2/1 with 888Sport
- 5.15 Flying Moon @ 10/3 with 888Sport
Roscommon Horse Racing Tips
- 5.30 Scarpeta @ 9/4 with 888Sport
- 6.00 Dinero Falso @ 6/1 with 888Sport
- 6.30 Ballybaun Star @ 3/1 with 888Sport
- 7.00 Freddie Robdal @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 7.30 Presenting Lad @ 6/1 with 888Sport
- 8.00 Alfieri @ 10/11 with 888Sport
- 8.30 Phils Choice @ 6/1 with 888Sport
Ripon Horse Racing Tips
- 6.15 Liberation Bay @ 4/1 with 888Sport
- 6.45 Marbuzet @ 9/4 with 888Sport
- 7.15 Deputy @ 7/1 with 888Sport
- 7.45 Myristica @ 5/2 with 888Sport
- 8.15 Kaatibb @ 2/1 with 888Sport
- 8.45 Golden Duke @ 3/1 with 888Sport
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Best Horse Racing Free Bets
RELATED: Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Best Bets and Tips
Looking for the best horse racing betting site? Well look no further! Here at Augusta Free Press, we have done all of the hard work for you by putting all of the best horse racing betting sites in one place! Click here to check them out!