Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips | Tuesday Horse Racing Best Bets

Andy Newton
Last updated:

Today’s horse racing Lucky 15 tips, on Tuesday 21st June, come from Brighton, Beverley, Newton Abbot and Newbury in the UK. See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.

 

Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £20 Free when joining LiveScoreBet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Min deposit £10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 14 days • To withdraw any winnings from the Casino Bonus, wager the Bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&Cs apply.
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Join Now

 

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca
@ 27/1 with 888Sport (click the bet slip below)

 

Note: Odds are subject to change

Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Tuesday 21st June 2022

Today’s horse racing action from the UK comes from Brighton and Beverley in the afternoon, with Newbury and Newton Abbot (jumps) providing the evening horse racing fixtures. See below out four best bet to add to your Lucky 15 horse racing bet slips.

 

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 2:00 Brighton

BEAR TO DREAM @ 15/8 with 888Sport
CD winner here at Brighton last time out, when winning by an easy 3 1/4 lengths. Up 8lbs for that win here but seemed to have plenty up her sleeve to suggest she’s up to the harder task.

 

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 4:45 Beverley

MUSICAL ROMANCE @ 4/7 with 888Sport
Has made a pleasing start to her career with two seconds at Kempton and last time here at Beverley. Similar race here but smaller field will help and has also been freshened up with 2 1/2 months off.

 

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 6:20 Newton Abbot

GENTLE CONNECTIONS @ 10/11 with 888Sport
Has most to fear from the Ben Case runner – Belles Benefit – but this Dan Skelton-trained 5 year-old looks worth sticking with after winning her last three. The last came here at Newton Abbot too and even though this is a step up in trip (2m 5 1/2f), she’s won over 2m4f in the past so that’s not a worry.

 

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 6:35 Newbury

6:35 Newbury:  ZEPHINA @ 9/4 with 888Sport

Has been a tad frustrating not to get off the mark yet from opening five runs, but has been running in fair races and not been getting disgraced. This will be a bit easier and her experience will be a big plus here. Hollie Doyle rides, which is a further bonus.

 

Best Horse Racing Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £20 Free when joining LiveScoreBet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Min deposit £10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 14 days • To withdraw any winnings from the Casino Bonus, wager the Bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&Cs apply.
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Join Now

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on AugustaFreePress giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.

%d bloggers like this: