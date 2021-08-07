Tobey, Team Slovenia denied bronze in 107-93 loss to Australia

UVA alum Mike Tobey’s quest for an Olympic medal came up short as Slovenia fell, 107-93, to Australia in the bronze medal game at the 2021 Summer Olympics on Saturday.

Tobey, a 2016 alum, had 13 points and five rebounds in 22 minutes in the loss, shooting 5-of-9 from the floor.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Slovenia, which had lost 90-89 to France in the semifinals on Thursday, missing a last-second layup for a chance to meet eventual champ Team USA for the gold.

Tobey availed himself well in the six-game run for Slovenia, averaging 13.7 points per game, shooting 61.4 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three-point range, and pulling down 10.5 rebound per game, with a player efficiency rating of 21.3 and an average plus/minus of +12.

Tobey’s efficiency rating ranked fifth overall in the 2021 tournament – behind Doncic, Spain’s Ricky Rubio, Australia’s Patty Mills and USA’s Kevin Durant.

Story by Chris Graham