Tips for managing a Windows Virtual Private Server (VPS)

Users can save a lot of money by using virtual private server (VPS) technology, which gives them the privacy and security of a dedicated server without having to pay for the entire server’s resources. However, you may be aware that setting up and maintaining a virtual private server (VPS) is a difficult undertaking. Either the VPS owner must have the extensive technical knowledge or hire 1gbits.com to look after his or her VPS’s technical concerns.

The major problem with operating virtual servers is consistency and standardization. In a virtual environment, it’s even more important to keep servers correct and up-to-date. I’ve compiled a checklist to keep your Windows VPS servers running smoothly and securely. The following are some pointers to help you manage your Windows VPS and get the most out of it.

User access can be limited

If someone else has access to your VPS, create a new user account for them and grant them access to only the resources that they require. If you’re the only one using your VPS, create a second user account with the necessary permissions and leave the Administrator login empty.

Passwords should be strong

When you receive your Windows VPS login information, double-check that all of the passwords are secure. If not, immediately change your password. When creating a password for your VPS or application, make sure to keep it as long as possible within the allowed limit and mix letters, numbers, and special characters. No one will be able to guess your password as a result of this.

Regularly update your Windows system

Microsoft upgrades its products, such as Windows OS, regularly. These updates, in addition to the critical ones, can be obtained and installed through Windows Update. Updates usually improve the performance of your server. Operating system issues can also be fixed with updates.

Turn off services you don’t want

Disable any services on the server that aren’t required. This will improve both the server’s performance and security. The greater the executing code base, the more likely the code contains an exploitable vulnerability, according to a law of computing. You can reduce the length of the operating code base by deactivating superfluous server functions, lowering the chances that the server has an exploitable security hole. If you’re disabling services, be sure you don’t remove those that are required for the server or application to function.

Only the necessary applications should be installed

Make sure you only install software on your server that you need. If you’ve installed a trial version of the software and realized you don’t need it, remove it and delete the temporary files it leaves behind. Otherwise, it will not only take up space on your hard disc but will also slow down the performance of your server. As part of their initial deployment service, many VPS hosting providers supply VPSs with pre-installed apps. Remove these programs from the VPS if you no longer require them.

Event viewer should be kept in mind

The event logs can be viewed and managed using Event Viewer by administrators. To specify the events that a Windows server can encounter, the Event Viewer uses unique event IDs. Administrators can view events in three types of logs using Event Viewer: application, system, and security logs. Network disruptions failed processes, and protocol problems can all be easily detected with Event Viewer.

Use the firewall in Windows

A firewall is a mechanism that acts as a barrier between your server and the outside world. Attempts to gain unauthorized access to the server are blocked by the firewall. Putting in place the required Firewall settings will go a long way toward preventing server attacks. The Firewall adds a layer of security by allowing traffic from specified IP addresses to be accepted only via specific protocols.

Here are a few more things to keep in mind while you manage your Windows virtual private server:

Always use a licensed application and install it from the source provided by the application provider.

‘Microsoft Windows updates’ and other third-party apps should be installed regularly to keep your VPS up to date.

Never delete or change any user-created by your hosting provider on your VPS.

Never disable or edit any network card settings, and never install any application that modifies or disables VPS network card settings.

If you don’t know what you’re doing, don’t touch the Firewall settings.

Story by Sunil Gupta

