Tides lose in extras after back-and-forth game vs. Jacksonville

The Norfolk Tides (23-27) lost their second straight game vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (27-23), 9-8, in 10 innings at Harbor Park Wednesday night. The Tides have lost five of their last seven games.

The Tides broke the game open with a run in the first inning. Tyler Nevin laced a single to right field that scored Richie Martin. Four more runs came for Norfolk in the third. With the bases loaded, Kyle Stowers blooped a double down the left field line that scored two runs. Nevin recorded his second RBI single of the game to follow Stowers. Robert Neustrom finished the inning with an RBI single himself, giving the Tides a 5-0 lead.

Jacksonville was able to take advantage of the Tides going to their bullpen earlier than desired, taking the lead in the seventh. JJ Bleday scored the first run for the Jumbo Shrimp with his ninth home run of the season, a solo shot. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Bryson Brigman was hit by a pitch to score the second run. Brian Miller then tied the game with a bases-loaded triple. Jacksonville finally took the lead on a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-5.

Norfolk tied the game in the bottom of the seventh when a run scored on a double play, making it 6-6. But Jacksonville was able to take the lead with two runs in the top of the ninth. Stowers hit an RBI double in the bottom-half of the ninth, reached third base with two outs, and then scored as the tying run on a wild pitch to force extras.

The Jumbo Shrimp were able to score their game-winning run in the 10th, beating the Tides, 9-8. The two teams will be back for game three tomorrow, with LHP Kevin Smith (0-3, 3.22) taking the hill for the Tides and LHP Daniel Castro (2-0, 5.63) will take the mound for the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...