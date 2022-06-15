Tides allow 18 earned runs, 18 hits, walk nine, hit three batters in blowout loss

The Norfolk Tides (30-31) were walloped by the Syracuse Mets (22-38), 18-6, on Tuesday at Harbor Park. This comes after winning seven of their last 10 games.

Syracuse got head early, scoring 15 consecutive runs through the fifth inning. That included five home runs, accounting for nine of the runs. The first was hit by Mark Vientos, a two-run shot in the first to take the lead for the Mets. Luke Ritter hit his first home run of his Triple-A season with a solo shot in the second. Daniel Palka hit his 14th home run of the season in the fourth, another solo shot. Vientos hit his second homer of the night in the fifth inning, this time a three-run shot. JT Riddle hit the fifth home run later in the same inning, a two-run shot. Syracuse would hit a sixth home run in the eighth, a solo shot by Riddle in the eighth.

The Tides scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Dylan Harris laced a two-run double over the center fielder’s head. He later scored on an RBI single by Terrin Vavra. Three more runs scored when Rylan Bannon hit a three-run shot in the eighth to total six runs for Norfolk on the night.

Tomorrow, game two of the series will feature RHP Denyi Reyes (0-2, 7.54) starting for the Tides, while LHP Mike Montgomery (1-7, 7.06) will make the start for Syracuse. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...