Three ‘Hoos in Top 10 in cross country opener

The UVA women’s cross country team opened the season on Friday at the Liberty Challenge with three Cavalier runners recording a top-10 finish.

Juniors and Lynchburg natives Madelin Rennyson and Libby Davidson led the Cavaliers at the race, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively. Rennyson finished with a time of 15:23, while Davidson followed with a time of 15:24.

Following close behind, freshman Coco Holliday (Nashville, Tenn.) was the third Cavalier to cross the finish line, placing 10th with a time of 15.41.

Junior Doria Martingayle (Virginia Beach, Va.) placed in the top 15, finishing 14th with a time of 16:08, while sophomores Sydney Coppolino (Somerdale, N.J.) and Amelia Kokernak (Niskayuna, N.Y.) finished 25th and 26th, respectively. Coppolino recorded a time of 16:51, while Kokernak ran a time of 16:53.

“Our goal today was to run as a group,” head women’s cross country coach Megan LaVoie said. “I thought the top girls did well executing that plan. We still have a lot of work to put in over the coming weeks.”

Team scores were not kept at the Liberty Challenge. Virginia raced against Liberty, Lynchburg and VMI in the competition.

The Cavaliers will return to action on Sept. 14, as the team hosts the Cavalier Classic at Panorama Farms.

