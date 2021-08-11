Three homers key Flying Squirrels to 6-3 win over Bowie

Three home runs and steady work from the pitching staff lifted the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 6-3 win over the Bowie Baysox Tuesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

It was the third consecutive win for Richmond (43-42) and Flying Squirrels’ pitching staff combined for nine strikeouts against the Baysox (49-34).

Tied up at 2-2, the Flying Squirrels hammered three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead back, 5-2. With David Villar at second base, Diego Rincones zipped a ball to left field to score Villar and Sandro Fabian followed up with a two-run homer. It was the 10th home run of the year for Fabian and his fourth home run against the Baysox in 2021.

Zach Watson cut the Bowie deficit to 5-3 with a solo home run, his second of the game, in the seventh inning off Richmond reliever Luis Amaya. It was Watson’s fifth home run of the year and his first multi-homer game at Double-A.

Brandon Martorano blasted a solo home run in the top of the ninth to increase the Flying Squirrels’ advantage to 6-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Patrick Ruotolo (Save, 7) struck out two of the three batters faced to secure the win.

Rincones finished the night with a 3-for-4 performance with two runs and an RBI. He has collected an RBI in each of his previous three games played.

After a leadoff single from Rincones to start the second inning, Mitchell Tolman brought him home with a two-run home run to put Richmond’s lead at 2-0. It was Tolman’s first home run with the Flying Squirrels.

Bowie tied the game, 2-2, in the third inning. Watson hit a solo home run off Trenton Toplikar (Win, 2-6) to begin the inning With runners at first and third, Kyle Stowers bounced into a double play but scored Malquin Canelo from third.

Toplikar finished his start with 6.0 innings of work, allowing five hits, two runs and one walk with five strikeouts.

Bowie starter Kyle Brnovich allowed two runs and five hits over 5.0 innings while striking out seven Flying Squirrels. Tyler Joyner (Loss, 3-4) gave up three runs off three hits in his 1.0 inning of work.

Game two of the road trip is Wednesday afternoon with a first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Right-hander Aaron Blair (0-1, 3.38) will make the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (4-1, 2.63) for Bowie.

