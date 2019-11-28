This Week in ACC Soccer: NCAA Round of 16

Five ACC men’s soccer teams are in action this weekend in the round of 16 in the 2019 NCAA Championship, including all four of its seeded teams.

Since 2014, 34 ACC teams have advanced to the Round of 16, comprising 35 percent of the Round of 16 teams in that span (96 total teams).

Upcoming Schedule – NCAA Third Round

Saturday, Nov. 30

No. 16 St. John’s at No. 1 Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Sunday, Dec. 1

Louisville at No. 3 Georgetown | Noon | Big East Digital Network

No. 13 Michigan at No. 4 Wake Forest | 5 p.m. | ACCNX

Providence at No. 2 Clemson | 6 p.m. | ACCNX

No. 10 Virginia Tech at No. 7 Stanford | 8 p.m.

All times Eastern

Notebook

10 ACC teams earned bids to the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship, the most ever for one conference in the tournament.

It broke the ACC’s NCAA record of nine bids, which was set in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Virginia earned the league automatic NCAA bid by virtue of its ACC championship and claimed the top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Clemson (2), Wake Forest (4) and Virginia Tech (10) also earned seeds and first-round byes.

Boston College, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt and Syracuse also earned NCAA bids. All 10 ACC participants hosted a match in the tournament last weekend.

The ACC holds five of the six highest NCAA bid totals in a year in tournament history, with nine in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and eight in 2005.

It marks the seventh straight year that the ACC has placed the most teams in the tournament. It is the 19th consecutive year that at least five league teams have earned a bid.

ACC teams have captured 17 NCAA men’s soccer titles, including seven of the last 14. The ACC’s streak of 17 straight years with at least one conference team in the NCAA Men’s College Cup was snapped last year.

Six current ACC programs have won at least one national championship, the most of any conference. Ten different league programs have reached the College Cup. Fifty-five ACC teams have reached the College Cup all-time.

Virginia has won seven NCAA men’s soccer championships, which is third most all-time. Clemson and UNC own two titles, while Duke, Notre Dame and Wake Forest also have won championships.

