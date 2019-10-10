This Week in ACC Field Hockey: News, notes, schedule
Three ACC teams remain among the top five of the NFHCA rankings, led by No. 1 North Carolina. The Tar Heels are followed by No. 4 Duke and No. 5 Louisville. Virginia checks in at No. 9 to give the ACC four teams among the top 10.
News and Notes
- All seven ACC teams remain ranked nationally with Syracuse at No. 14, followed by No. 17 Boston College and No. 20 Wake Forest.
- Since 2003, there have been 174 national field hockey polls. During that time, ACC teams have accounted for 143 No. 1 rankings, and 150 of the 174 polls have included every ACC team.
- Defending NCAA champion North Carolina remains the nation’s only unbeaten team and carries a school-record 33-game winning streak into Saturday afternoon’s match at Syracuse … Maryland holds the ACC record with 35 straight wins (2008-09).
- Wake Forest head coach Jennifer Averill is only three wins shy of reaching 400 for her career … The ACC already boasts two of nine NCAA Division I coaches who have reached the 400-win plateau in North Carolina’s Karen Shelton (679) and Virginia’s Michele Madison (403).
- North Carolina continues to lead the nation in goals per game (4.80) and scoring margin … Tar Heel sophomore forward Erin Matson continues to lead the nation in several offensive categories, including goals per game (1.60) … UNC senior Yentl Leemans leads all NCAA Division I players in assists with 1.00 per game.
- Syracuse’s Charlotte DeVries ranks fourth nationally and leads all NCAA Division I freshmen in goals per game with 13 in 11 contests (1.18) … Boston College’s Margo Carlin ranks fourth among freshmen and eighth overall with 10 goals in 10 games (1.00).
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 10
- Harvard at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
- Wake Forest at Duke, 6 p.m.
- Virginia at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
- North Carolina at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13
- Michigan State at Wake Forest, noon
- Virginia at Miami (Ohio), noon
- Boston College at Boston University, 1 p.m.
- Old Dominion at Duke, 1 p.m.
- North Carolina at Albany, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Stanford at Louisville, noon
Friday, Oct. 18
- Duke at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.
- North Carolina at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
- Syracuse at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
- Longwood at Louisville, noon
Sunday, Oct. 20
- Duke at James Madison, noon
- Virginia at Drexel, noon
- Wake Forest at Davidson, 1 p.m.
- Syracuse at UConn, 1 p.m.
- Iowa at Louisville, 1 p.m.
- Boston College at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
- Liberty at North Carolina, 1 p.m.
