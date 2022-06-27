This week at the Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro

Wayne TheatreThe week ahead includes a film, auditions, and a free outdoor concert.

Join the Wayne on Monday for the film, The Wizard of Oz (1939) with showtimes at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., featuring an introduction and commentary by Jimmy O.

Auditions also begin Monday night at 7 p.m. for You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.

On Wednesday, join the Wayne for a free outdoor concert featuring the Feehan Brothers. The Wayne on Main concert series takes place on the last Wednesday of each month, through September. The concert runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Coming soon to the Wayne Theatre are the Ricky Nelson Remembered show with Matthew and Gunnar Nelson on July 16, the modern indie folk band Wylder on July 29, Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway & Loretta on August 13 and the U.S. Army Field Band on August 20.

For more information, visit waynetheatre.org


Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.