This week at the Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro

The week ahead includes a film, auditions, and a free outdoor concert.

Join the Wayne on Monday for the film, The Wizard of Oz (1939) with showtimes at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., featuring an introduction and commentary by Jimmy O.

Auditions also begin Monday night at 7 p.m. for You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.

On Wednesday, join the Wayne for a free outdoor concert featuring the Feehan Brothers. The Wayne on Main concert series takes place on the last Wednesday of each month, through September. The concert runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Coming soon to the Wayne Theatre are the Ricky Nelson Remembered show with Matthew and Gunnar Nelson on July 16, the modern indie folk band Wylder on July 29, Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway & Loretta on August 13 and the U.S. Army Field Band on August 20.

For more information, visit waynetheatre.org