Third-ranked Virginia evens series with #22 Georgia Tech with 13-9 win

Published Sunday, Apr. 3, 2022, 12:16 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Third-ranked Virginia scored seven runs in the sixth inning en route to a 13-9 victory over No. 22 Georgia Tech on Saturday at Disharoon Park.

The game-changing rally marked the 17th time this season UVA (24-3, 8-3 ACC) has scored five or more runs in an inning. It broke open a one-run game and held off the Yellow Jackets (18-10, 5-7 ACC), who scored four runs over the final three turns at the plate.

After the second home run of the day from Andrew Jenkins in the eighth, Cavalier lefthander Brandon Neeck came on in relief and struck out four of the final five batters of the game to seal the victory.

For Virginia, 10 of the 13 runs scored in the contest were driven in by three players. First year Griff O’Ferrall drove in a game-high four runs in a 3-for-6 effort at the plate. Graduate student Alex Tappen collected three RBI while freshman Colin Tuft matched a season high with three RBI.

Recap

Georgia Tech jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first for the second straight day. Kevin Parada scored on a double steal attempt and Drew Compton was issued a two-out, bases loaded walk in the frame.

The Cavaliers took the lead for good on one swing of the bat in the bottom of the second. O’Ferrall cleared the bases with a double down the left field line. He came around to score on an RBI single by Devin Ortiz to cap a four-run inning. The 4-2 lead was UVA’s first of the series.

The two clubs exchanged runs in the third inning, Andrew Jenkins hit a solo home run, his first hit of the series. The Cavaliers manufactured a run in the bottom half when Chris Newell scored on a Tuft RBI ground out.

The Yellow Jackets pulled within a run again in the top of the sixth. Jaydn Jackson delivered a two-out double down the right field line that scored two.

The sixth inning UVA rally saw 12 batters come to the plate and seven runs score on six hits. The catalyst was Tappen who lined a single into left field that scored two. The next five runs all came with two outs on singles to the middle of the field from Tuft, Justin Rubin, O’Farrall and Teel.

Postgame: Brian O’Connor

“Just a really gutty team win right there. Both teams were really good offensively. Certainly, the four runs in the in the second inning and the seven runs in the sixth were huge for us to give us some separation because they didn’t stop. They don’t stop coming at you offensively. They have a very good club. I just thought that that sixth inning we just kept getting so many knocks and up the middle one after the other was really the game and but again after that they didn’t stop going away. I loved to see what Brandon Neeck did at the end of the game. Obviously, when you take somebody out of the starting rotation, you’d never know how they’re going to handle that. he didn’t pout and he didn’t feel sorry for himself. He came out tonight and candidly pitched the best he’s pitched since he pitched against Old Dominion last year in the in the regional.”

Up next

The three-game series concludes on Sunday with Game 3 set for a 1 p.m. first pitch at Disharoon Park. Virginia will have lefty Jake Berry (3-0) on the mound, while Georgia Tech will start righthander Marquis Grisssom Jr. (1-2). Sunday is Youth Day as well as Heroes Appreciation at the ballpark. All active-duty military and first responders will receive free admission. For the kids, there will be an inflatable bounce house and obstacle course, balloon artist, face painters, poster giveaway and after the game kids can run the bases and get autographs on the field.

Like this: Like Loading...