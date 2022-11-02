The research is in: Eggs are healthy, no link to cardiovascular risk

Eggs are a staple in many kitchens, and they may soon be named a ‘healthy food’ under a new proposed definition from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For the first time since 1994, the FDA is updating its definition of “healthy” foods to align with current science and nutrition guidelines.

In the proposed definition, the FDA states eggs “provide important nutrients, and are specifically recommended by the Dietary Guidelines, 2020-2025, for inclusion in a healthy dietary pattern.”

According to the FDA, the healthy claim can serve as a quick identifier on food package labels to guide consumers on which foods will help them build healthy eating habits.

“We are pleased to see the proposed definition, which is great news for egg lovers and farmers who produce eggs,” said Hobey Bauhan, a member of the Virginia Egg Board and president of the Virginia Poultry Federation.

Whether they’re enjoyed boiled, fried, scrambled or as an ingredient in countless recipes, eggs are favored for their versatility. Bauhan said that egg consumption has increased 15 percent over the past 20 years, and said eggs are an affordable protein option for consumers.

“The proposal affirms what science shows – that eggs provide exceptional nutrition, supplying the body with lots of protein and 13 essential nutrients, including choline, selenium, riboflavin, essential fatty acids, and vitamins D and B12,” Bauhan said. “It’s great to see FDA affirming the health benefits through the proposed definition.”

Additionally, the proposed FDA definition removes the limit on dietary cholesterol – something that had many “on the fence” about eating eggs said Mary Rapoport, the Virginia Egg Council’s consumer affairs director.

“It exonerates the previous bad press about eggs,” she said in a news release. “After decades of research on cholesterol, the data shows no link between eating eggs and cardiovascular disease risk.”

Lake Wagner, who operates Green Valley Poultry Farm in Washington County with his father, Rodney, said he’s also happy to see the new proposed definition.

Green Valley Poultry Farm is Virginia’s largest shell egg producer, producing more than 230 million shell eggs per year. He and his father are hopeful this news encourages more people to incorporate eggs into their diets.

“Eggs are an all-around nutrient powerhouse,” said Wagner, who is president of the Virginia Egg Board. “But don’t forget the yolks, folks. Nearly half of an egg’s protein and most of its vitamins and minerals, including those essential for supporting our brains and bodies, are found in the yolk.”

The FDA’s new proposed definition hasn’t been finalized yet.

A 90-day public comment period is currently open before the FDA determines the final rule.